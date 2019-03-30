|
Ellen Palmer, born in Hamburg, Germany on November 8th, 1946 passed away peacefully on March 27th surrounded by loved ones. She resided in Fort Lauderdale for the past 45 years. She was predeceased by her husband J.T. Palmer. Ellen is survived by her daughter, Heidi and her husband Martin and their children Regan and Andrew; her stepsons Mike and his wife Sue and their children David, George, and Madeline; John and his wife Bea and their children John Austin and Jaimeson. Memorial Service will be held at TM Ralph Funeral Homes, 7001 NW 4th Street, Plantation, FL 33317. Family will receive visitors at 1:00pm followed by a memorial service at 1:30pm. Ellen has requested that donations be made to the in her memory using the following link: ow.ly/eTee30ofyYb
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019