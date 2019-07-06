Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
Landmark Funeral Home
4200 Hollywood Blvd
Hollywood, FL 33021
(954) 989-8220
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Lighthouse Community Church
650 N. Federal Highway
Dania Beach, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Lighthouse Community Church
650 N. Federal Highway
Dania Beach, FL
View Map
Eloise B. Shipman Obituary
Eloise B. Shipman age 100, a pioneer of Hollywood passed away July 1, 2019. During WWII Eloise was stationed in Key West, FL and intercepted a transmission from a German sub off the coast of Florida. She was retired from Southern Bell. Pre-deceased by husband James Earl Shipman. Beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother to son Wayne Shipman (Dagmar), daughter Diane Struyf, grandson Michael Struyf and great granddaughter Tallulah. Visitation Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11 to 11:30 AM followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30 AM all at Lighthouse Community Church; 650 N. Federal Highway in Dania Beach followed by interment at Hollywood Memorial Gardens East. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Kiwanis Club of Hollywood, (horses and the handicapped) and mailed to 4101 Jackson Street, Hollywood, FL 33021. Arrangements by Landmark Funeral Home; 4200 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, FL 33021 954-989-8220. Please leave online condolences at www.landmarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Sun-Sentinel on July 6, 2019
