9/24/27 -2/13/19, (91) of Pembroke Pines passed away peacefully on 2/13/2019. She has joined her husband Robert W. Kohler, 7/4/32 – 1/19/18, whom preceded her in death. They were residents of South Florida for over 63 years. Elsie was a Dade County public school teacher for 31 years and retired in 1991. She is survived by her 2 daughters, Sheryl Kohler Witter (Melville) of Monroeville, Pennsylvania and Barbara Kohler Martin of Plantation, Florida. She has 5 grandchildren, Ashley Martin, Joshuah Witter, Ronald Martin III, Jacob Witter and Katelyn Witter. She has 2 nieces and 1 nephew, Emily Jane Phifer, William Phifer, Margaret Smith, and many great-nieces and nephews. Memorial service will be held on February 18th, at 6:00 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church located at 7601 SW 39th Street, Davie, FL 33328. Boyd-Panciera Family Funeral Care, University Drive Chapel.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019