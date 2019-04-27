|
With much sadness we note the passing of Elsie (Feldman) Onrot. Beloved mother of Marlene and (Stephen) Slingbaum; Janice and (Charles) Perl; Martin and (Iris) Onrot. Grandmother of Risa, Tobi, Amy (Eric), Mark, Joel (Lisa), and Matthew. Great Grandmother of Michael, Stephanie, Samantha, Jayden, and Chase. Sister of Pearl Green. Funeral services and Interment will be held on: Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Beth David - Levitt Weinstein Memorial Chapel, 3201 North 72nd Avenue, Hollywood, Florida 33024
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019