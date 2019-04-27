Sun-Sentinel Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
3201 NW 72nd Ave.
Hollywood, FL 33024
954-963-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Onrot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie Onrot

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elsie Onrot Obituary
With much sadness we note the passing of Elsie (Feldman) Onrot. Beloved mother of Marlene and (Stephen) Slingbaum; Janice and (Charles) Perl; Martin and (Iris) Onrot. Grandmother of Risa, Tobi, Amy (Eric), Mark, Joel (Lisa), and Matthew. Great Grandmother of Michael, Stephanie, Samantha, Jayden, and Chase. Sister of Pearl Green. Funeral services and Interment will be held on: Monday, April 29, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Beth David - Levitt Weinstein Memorial Chapel, 3201 North 72nd Avenue, Hollywood, Florida 33024
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Levitt-Weinstein Beth David Chapel
Download Now