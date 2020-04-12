|
Born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pa., the daughter of the late Louis H. Nagel and Ann Lanyon Nagel, Elta went peacefully in her sleep to be with God in heaven on Saturday, April 4, 2020.
She married the love of her life, the late Richard V. Denelsbeck on March 5, 1960.
In addition to her parents, husband, and her pet Missi, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Lynn Denelsbeck.
She is survived by her son, Richard V. Denelsbeck; a sister, Lois Bruning; a brother, Louis H. Nagel Jr. (Karen); two granddaughters, Kristin Arbour (Shaun), and Cheyenne Gibson (Julio Zavala); four great-grandchildren, Landon, Axel, Colton and Carter; and her beloved pet, Marlin.
Due to current restrictions on gatherings, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 12, 2020