Dr. Elwood "Woody" P. Fuerstman, of Boca Raton, Florida, (formerly of New Milford, N.J), passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at the age of 94. He died peacefully with his beloved wife, Florence, and children by his side.Woody was born on January 2, 1925 in Newark, NJ, to Dr. H. Louis Fuerstman and Jenny Preluker Fuerstman. He was predeceased by older brother Dr. Sanders M. Fuerstman. He attended Weequahic High School, The Ohio State University, and Temple University School of Dentistry. Woody was a World War II Veteran, who served the 288th Field Artillery Observation Battalion at the Battle of the Bulge in 1944.In 1951, he met the love of his life, Florence Elk. They married in Passaic, NJ in 1952 and lived and worked together almost inseparably for over 66 years. Woody practiced dentistry in Leonia, NJ for forty years and served on the Board of Health of New Milford, NJ. Woody is survived by loving wife, Florence; four children, Louis and wife Henna, Alan and wife Susan, Phyllis "PJ" and husband Eric Meyer, and Judy Woltz; ten Grandchildren, Hobie Fuerstman, Michael and wife Michelle Fuerstman, Heather Fuerstman, Jessica Byrne and husband Duncan, Drew, Alexander "AJ" Meyer, Victoria Meyer, Samantha Venooker and husband Andrew, Adam Woltz and wife Vanessa, Brett Woltz; two Great Grandchildren, Keira Fuerstman and Ella Venooker.A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, February 24, 2019 3:00pm-4:00pm at Edgewater at Boca Point, Boca Raton, FL.