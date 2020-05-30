Emerita Santiago Ramos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Emerita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emerita "Emily/Tita" Santiago Ramos, of Lauderhill, Florida, passed away on May 20, 2020.

Emily was born in The Bronx, NY on June 23. She graduated from Jane Addams Vocational High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor's of Science in nursing, Received a Master's Degree in Nursing as an adult Nurse Practitioner from Florida International University.

Emily was married to Hector Ramos for 29 years.

Emily is survived by her children Hector Ramos, Jr., Diana Ramos Durden (Jon), Nina Hilerio, and Tisha Ramos Pinard (Jamie). Grandchildren, Ashley Durden Fletcher (Blake), Jon Durden II, Samantha Emerita Pinard and Christopher M. Pinard. Great Grandchildren, Landon, Eliana and Greyson. Siblings, Joey Santiago, Toni Abraham, Delia Aguila, Nilsa Rodriguez, and other family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to World Wildlife Fund or the Humane Society of Broward County in her name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved