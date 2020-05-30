Emerita "Emily/Tita" Santiago Ramos, of Lauderhill, Florida, passed away on May 20, 2020.



Emily was born in The Bronx, NY on June 23. She graduated from Jane Addams Vocational High School and continued on to receive a Bachelor's of Science in nursing, Received a Master's Degree in Nursing as an adult Nurse Practitioner from Florida International University.



Emily was married to Hector Ramos for 29 years.



Emily is survived by her children Hector Ramos, Jr., Diana Ramos Durden (Jon), Nina Hilerio, and Tisha Ramos Pinard (Jamie). Grandchildren, Ashley Durden Fletcher (Blake), Jon Durden II, Samantha Emerita Pinard and Christopher M. Pinard. Great Grandchildren, Landon, Eliana and Greyson. Siblings, Joey Santiago, Toni Abraham, Delia Aguila, Nilsa Rodriguez, and other family and friends.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to World Wildlife Fund or the Humane Society of Broward County in her name.



