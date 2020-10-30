Emily Blasiak Adams passed peacefully at home October 26, 2020 at age 94. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 21, 1926 to Polish parents Bernice Pietron & Thomas Blasiak. At age 3 her parents moved to Umatilla, Florida and later to Miami. She was a honor student, Captain of the Edison Cadettes in High School, entertained for the USO, and became a headliner singing in clubs in the 40's. She was in demand at the Fountainbleu as a model with her petite shape wearing a size 4 shoe. She married Clifford Adams, a retired Eastern Airlines Flight Engineer and enjoyed life in Miami, living close to her brother Chester & sister Helen Riley & family until moving to Ft. Lauderdale in her golden years. Her late sister was Helen Riley. She is survived by her niece Pat Riley, who cared for her at home & her nephew Jim Riley, wife Jenny, and their children Reagan, Preston, Mackenna, Pierson, Brogan & Jameson.



