Emily Blasiak Adams
Emily Blasiak Adams passed peacefully at home October 26, 2020 at age 94. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 21, 1926 to Polish parents Bernice Pietron & Thomas Blasiak. At age 3 her parents moved to Umatilla, Florida and later to Miami. She was a honor student, Captain of the Edison Cadettes in High School, entertained for the USO, and became a headliner singing in clubs in the 40's. She was in demand at the Fountainbleu as a model with her petite shape wearing a size 4 shoe. She married Clifford Adams, a retired Eastern Airlines Flight Engineer and enjoyed life in Miami, living close to her brother Chester & sister Helen Riley & family until moving to Ft. Lauderdale in her golden years. Her late sister was Helen Riley. She is survived by her niece Pat Riley, who cared for her at home & her nephew Jim Riley, wife Jenny, and their children Reagan, Preston, Mackenna, Pierson, Brogan & Jameson.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

