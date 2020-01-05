|
Emogene Floto Todd, age 92, passed away December 31, 2019 in Oldsmar, Florida. Born January 22, 1927 in Steubenville, Ohio to John and Blanche Floto.
A Florida resident for 63 years, Mrs. Todd moved to South Florida in August 1956 and immediately began work in the Broward County School system as a sixth-grade teacher. She was educated in the Steubenville public schools and received her BS from Mount Union College in Alliance, Ohio in 1949 and received her MS degree from Florida State University in 1959. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority, Phi Sigma Biological Honors Society and Kappa Delta Pi Honorary Education Fraternity. Mrs. Todd was a Teacher, Dean of Girls, Elementary School Principal and in 1974 became the first woman to become an Area Superintendent in the Broward County School System. She was selected Woman of the Year in Education in 1976 by the Women in Communications. She was active, along with her husband Jack Todd (Lt Col. Ret.) in their Century 21 real estate office, Todd Realty in Lighthouse Point, until his retirement. He preceded her in death in 1994.
After retirement in 1986, Mrs. Todd was active in her community of Delray Dunes Country Club and served on the Homeowners Board and Board of Governors. She enjoyed many happy hours playing golf with the ladies 9-Holers group and her many friends from the community.
She is survived by her loving family, daughter Debra Carlson Jackson and son in law Tracy Jackson of Oldsmar, and two grandchildren: Christopher Otto of Plano, TX. and Kimberly Otto Kirby and her husband Ryan Kirby of Boone, N.C., and two great grandchildren, Rhett Kirby and Brooklyn Kirby.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, 1PM at the Lorne & Sons Funeral Home, 745 NE 6th Ave., Delray Beach with entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Mausoleum, Pompano Beach.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jan. 5, 2020