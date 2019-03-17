Eric Arnold Peterson, a 43 year resident of Lighthouse Point, Florida, passed away tragically on Friday March 8, 2019, he was 73. Born in Euclid, Ohio, he is the son of the late Arnold and Mary Peterson. He is the beloved husband of over 50 years to Moria L. Peterson and loving father of Shane Peterson and the late Josh Peterson. Brother of Karen Evans and Randall Peterson. Also surviving are his two dear grandchildren, Walker and Finley. Graduating from Ohio University, Mr. Peterson went on to secure his J.D. from the State University of New York at Buffalo. He was the Assistant to Majority Leader Earl W. Brydges in the New York State Senate, where he later clerked.Mr. Peterson co-founded Peterson Bernard, Attorneys at Law in 1981 and managed the firm's West Palm Beach office. The firm specializes in litigation, especially insurance defense. Some of his accomplishments within the legal community included, being recognized by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys "10 BEST ATTORNEYS" for exceptional and outstanding client service for many years to include as recently as 2016-2017. Eric was loved and well respected by all within the legal community. He was interviewed and was on a number of national television news magazine shows over the years such as 20/20, Inside Edition and Direct Television. As referenced in the firm's brochure, he was on the Board of Directors of Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Florida, and has done so for many years. He made many generous donations to organizations such as The Special Olympics, God's Little Acres, and Animal Rescue Organizations, s Project and a longtime member and supporter for the Florida Powerboat Club. He never hesitated to help anyone in need. He was generous, kind and was loved by all who knew him. Private Memorial Services are currently being planned. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Mr. Peterson to the at or to any organization in support of our Nation's Veterans. Online condolences may be made at: www.HorizonFuneralCremation.com Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary