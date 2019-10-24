|
Eric Albert Quirindongo died Sunday, October 20, 2019 after a long life defined by honor and purpose. Eric is survived by Julia Margaret (Mirabal) Quirindongo, his wife of 59 years, son Ronnie Talent and grandchildren Nicholas and Kara Talent of Charlotte, NC, and daughter Lisa Divney and grandson Phillip Koffman of Poughkeepsie, NY. Born February 5, 1931 in New York, NY, he proudly served as a Marine during the Korean War and married the love of his life in 1960. Eric held positions spanning engineering, product development, technical support and market research during his 35-year career with IBM before retiring in 1989. He and his family enjoyed the adventures of travel and relocation, living in Endicott, Woodstock, and Poughkeepsie, NY, Cherry Hill, NJ, Austin, TX, Rio de Janeiro, Brasil and Winchester, UK, before retiring in Charlotte, NC and Boca Raton, FL.
Eric fully embraced lifelong learning and continually pursued every opportunity to explore and master his varied interests. He obtained a World Tae Kwan Do Black Belt, created the curriculum and taught computer courses at SeniorNet, sang in the choir at both the Sharon and Pineville United Methodist churches in Charlotte, NC and Boca Raton First United Methodist, where he also volunteered desktop publishing for Sunday service bulletins. He became certified as a Legal Assistant and HVAC technician, played the vibraphone, was fluent in Spanish, Portuguese and Italian, and was an accomplished dancer before discovering yoga, which was to become his true passion in life. Eric began taking yoga in 1993 and excelled as student, which led to receiving certification as a Satyananda (Bihar) teacher in 2005, Silver-Age yoga teacher in 2007 and completing the Duke Medical Center Yoga for Seniors certificate in 2009. Eric taught basic and intermediate Satyananda and chair yoga in his Charlotte, NC and Boca Raton, FL communities from 2007 through his diagnosis in early 2019. He never missed an opportunity to demonstrate the proper way to stretch or do a handstand, and cherished every moment spent sharing his love of yoga with his beloved students.
Eric fought the good fight against colon and pancreatic cancer, and his determination to survive was truly inspirational. His family remains eternally grateful for the professionalism and loving commitment of the doctors, nurses, home health aides, caregivers, neighbors, yoga students and family friends who continually went above and beyond to provide his care and comfort. Burial is private; a memorial service for all who loved him will be held at his home this Friday at 6 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Organization for Autism Research (OAR) at researchautism.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 24, 2019