It is with profound sadness that the family of Eric announces his peaceful passing on August 12, 2020, after a long battle with brain cancer at the age of 40 years. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Magaly Paredes(41)his boys Mateo(13), and Leandro(8). Eric is also survived by Parents Diane and James Burgess, Brother Bret Regan, and his family. Eric was deeply cared for by numerous relatives and friends, who will remember him and his sense of humor fondly. Eric was nurturing and loving to His wife, His boys and His dogs Teddy and Jordan. He enrolled in the US Army to serve his country and was deployed to Afghanistan. Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army he moved to Florida where he met his wife and together they made a home. Eric's positivity, optimism and his sense of humor were infectious. He was brave, kind, and thoughtful throughout his battle with Cancer. A private funeral and burial were held in Florida due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. A Memorial mass service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 9:30 AM at Saint Andrews Church Located 9950 NW 29th St, Coral Springs, FL 33065. We would like to thank the amazing care of Miami VA hospital as well as VITAS hospice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store