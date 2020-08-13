Erika Lori Loewenthal, 96, of Margate, FL passed away on Sunday, August 10, 2020. Born in Germany, she resided in Flushing, NY until 1974 when she relocated to Margate. The town was newly developed and Erika was instrumental in creating a homeowners association and served her town in different positions with City of Margate and the police department. She was very active in politics creating the first Democratic club in the area, and served as Senator on Florida Silver Haired Legislature where she authored many bills relating to Florida's elderly population. For 25 years, Erika was a volunteer at Vitas Hospice. Erika is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Donisi; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and 2 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Loewenthal; and sons, Jeffrey and Allen. Erika will be laid to rest with her husband in New York in a private service. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation.



