1/
Erika L. Loewenthal
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Erika's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Erika Lori Loewenthal, 96, of Margate, FL passed away on Sunday, August 10, 2020. Born in Germany, she resided in Flushing, NY until 1974 when she relocated to Margate. The town was newly developed and Erika was instrumental in creating a homeowners association and served her town in different positions with City of Margate and the police department. She was very active in politics creating the first Democratic club in the area, and served as Senator on Florida Silver Haired Legislature where she authored many bills relating to Florida's elderly population. For 25 years, Erika was a volunteer at Vitas Hospice. Erika is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Donisi; 7 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and 2 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Loewenthal; and sons, Jeffrey and Allen. Erika will be laid to rest with her husband in New York in a private service. Arrangements entrusted to National Cremation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved