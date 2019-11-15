Home

It has been a year since you have been gone from us. We know that you are now with Mom again, and we all Miss you both and will Love you both for eternity! There is not a day that goes by that we do not think about both of you and feel the presence of you both around us.You were the best husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather and brother anyone could ask for. Love Always: Betty,Fred, Ernie, Tove, Carolyn, Chet and all your grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Nov. 15, 2019
