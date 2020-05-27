West, Ernest Eugene "Gene" of Lake City, FL, peacefully passed away in the early morning hours of May 18, 2020 in his sleep at the age of 85. He was born in Georgiana, AL on Nov 12,1934.
Gene was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Hall West (1896-1977); mother, Dora Mae Johnson West (1908-1980); his daughter, Teri Lynn West (1959-1993) from his first marriage to Marion Virginia George West; and brother, Julian (Jean Moore) West. He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Dona Marie Hopkins West; children: Barry (Jill) West of West Palm Beach, FL, Shari (Cesar) West of Davie, FL; and step-daughters: Eva Little (Lance) Weitzel of Leesburg, VA, Ilene Little (Wendy) Jones of Orlando, FL; three grandsons and four granddaughters; sister, Joyce West (Carl) Wood; many nieces and nephews.
Gene grew up on a family farm in Georgiana, AL. At the age of fourteen, the family moved to Birmingham, and at seventeen, he needed to find his own way and joined the Naval branch of the military. Gene was a genuine patriot who loved his country and served proudly in the Navy for over 20 years in the Avionics Electronics and Engineering field. He served on several different vessels throughout his Naval career, serving his country in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Prior to retiring with full honors, he received a National Defense Service Medal (2nd), Meritous Unit Commendation, China Service Medal (Extended), Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal (Korea), and Good Conduct Award (fifth Award).
After serving his nation, he continued working in electronics, first for Modular Computer Systems, creating test systems for component evaluations, then for Rodime, where he was responsible for assembly, testing and troubleshooting hard disk drives. By 2005, he was retired from Broward County as a Electronics Maintenance Supervisor at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport, and moved to Lake City, FL.
Gene enjoyed many hobbies in his life. To name a few: genealogy, fishing, bowling, swimming, gardening, wood working, and listening to country music. He was proficient in electronics and was able to repair just about everything we broke as children. In his retired years, he created works of art on his wood lathe in the garage; bowls, pens, birdhouses and more. He was always ready, willing, and able to assist in whatever endeavor was being attempted by his wife or children at any given time. Cooking was another of his many talents, something enjoyed by all. He was a kind and generous old soul, gave you what you needed before you could even ask for it. Gene could soothe your ache with his warm embrace, encouraging words and wisdom of heart. Our hearts ache for one more embrace. He will be missed and we will hold him in our hearts and rejoice in our memories of him always. His ashes will be interred at the South Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements have been trusted to ICS Cremation & Funeral Home. www.icsfuneralservices.com
Gene was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Hall West (1896-1977); mother, Dora Mae Johnson West (1908-1980); his daughter, Teri Lynn West (1959-1993) from his first marriage to Marion Virginia George West; and brother, Julian (Jean Moore) West. He leaves behind his wife of 28 years, Dona Marie Hopkins West; children: Barry (Jill) West of West Palm Beach, FL, Shari (Cesar) West of Davie, FL; and step-daughters: Eva Little (Lance) Weitzel of Leesburg, VA, Ilene Little (Wendy) Jones of Orlando, FL; three grandsons and four granddaughters; sister, Joyce West (Carl) Wood; many nieces and nephews.
Gene grew up on a family farm in Georgiana, AL. At the age of fourteen, the family moved to Birmingham, and at seventeen, he needed to find his own way and joined the Naval branch of the military. Gene was a genuine patriot who loved his country and served proudly in the Navy for over 20 years in the Avionics Electronics and Engineering field. He served on several different vessels throughout his Naval career, serving his country in both the Korean and Vietnam wars. Prior to retiring with full honors, he received a National Defense Service Medal (2nd), Meritous Unit Commendation, China Service Medal (Extended), Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal (Korea), and Good Conduct Award (fifth Award).
After serving his nation, he continued working in electronics, first for Modular Computer Systems, creating test systems for component evaluations, then for Rodime, where he was responsible for assembly, testing and troubleshooting hard disk drives. By 2005, he was retired from Broward County as a Electronics Maintenance Supervisor at the Fort Lauderdale International Airport, and moved to Lake City, FL.
Gene enjoyed many hobbies in his life. To name a few: genealogy, fishing, bowling, swimming, gardening, wood working, and listening to country music. He was proficient in electronics and was able to repair just about everything we broke as children. In his retired years, he created works of art on his wood lathe in the garage; bowls, pens, birdhouses and more. He was always ready, willing, and able to assist in whatever endeavor was being attempted by his wife or children at any given time. Cooking was another of his many talents, something enjoyed by all. He was a kind and generous old soul, gave you what you needed before you could even ask for it. Gene could soothe your ache with his warm embrace, encouraging words and wisdom of heart. Our hearts ache for one more embrace. He will be missed and we will hold him in our hearts and rejoice in our memories of him always. His ashes will be interred at the South Florida National Cemetery. Arrangements have been trusted to ICS Cremation & Funeral Home. www.icsfuneralservices.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 27, 2020.