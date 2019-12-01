|
Ernest "Ernie" Topper, 90, passed away at home November 29, 2019 surrounded by loving family.
Ernie was born July 1, 1929 in Vienna, Austria to parents Amalia Leisten and Moritz Topper. Ernie, his brother, Norbert, and his parents fled from the Nazis in 1937 before immigrating to the United States in 1940.
Ernie was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1950 during the Korean War and was deployed to Germany. He was honorably discharged in November 1952.
On November 1, 1953 Ernie married Barbara Friedman in New York City and they moved to Miami in 1955. In 1976, after selling his business, the Toppers moved to Ft. Lauderdale, where he worked as an electrician for American Express until his retirement in 1993. Ernie served as a director of the Coral Springs Camera Club. He could fix anything and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.
Ernie was predeceased by his brother and parents and is survived by his wife, Barbara, his sons, David Topper (Sarah Baker) and Paul Topper (Katie Hall), his daughter, Rhonda Starr, six grandchildren: Ronald Cowart (Dawn Pass), Leah, Rachel, Rebecca, Joshua, and Caleb Topper, and two great-grandchildren: Kayleigh and Ava Cowart.
He was loved by all. May he rest in peace.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 1, 2019