Estelle Horwitz, of Parkland, Brooklyn, NY and New Haven CT, passed away Monday morning, July 13 of natural causes. She was 95 years old and had been a South Florida resident since 1996.



She is survived by her children, Mark and Susan and their spouses; grandchildren, Phoebe, Will, Jacob and Nathan; along with legions of adoring cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store