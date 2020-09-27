Esther (Estelle) Ida Best Freedland Schachter, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday September 20, 2020 at The Preserve at Palm Aire in Pompano Beach, Florida. Her death was unrelated to the Covid virus.



Esther was born on April 14, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, the fourth of seven children of Louis and Lillian (Zelesky) Best. She was predeceased by her brothers Albert, Bernard, Seymour and her sisters Rosalind, Caroline, and Dolores. Her husband, Milton (Mickey) Freedland, the father of her three sons, Stanley, Donald, and Joel, died in 1975. In addition to her three sons, she is survived by her three wonderful daughters-in-law, Carole, Kathy and Diane, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her sister-in-law Gloria (Finkelstein) Best, and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Esther grew up in Newark, New Jersey and graduated from Weequahic High School in 1945. She worked as a dental hygienist, stay-at-home Mom, and then later as bookkeeper. She retired to Sun City, Florida in 1985 with her second husband Joseph Schachter who died in 1999. She subsequently moved to Pompano Beach, Florida with her partner, David Berg, who died in 2012.



Esther was a loving mother, sister, and an especially devoted wife. When her husband, Mickey, became ill in the late 1960's and required dialysis at home three times a week, she was his sole caregiver while also working full-time and raising her three sons and her little dog Skippy II.



After retiring to Florida, she was constantly on the go playing and teaching Mah-Jongg, cards, dancing, and calligraphy. She loved to sing and play ping pong, many times simultaneously. She especially relished ping pong games with her son Donald. No one was a stranger to Esther. At Esther's request, there will be no funeral or services. Instead, Esther requested that her friends and loved ones continue to play cards or Mah Jongg and whenever they get a good tile or good card to think of her and she will be there.



