1/1
Esther Best Freedland Schachter
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Esther's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Esther (Estelle) Ida Best Freedland Schachter, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday September 20, 2020 at The Preserve at Palm Aire in Pompano Beach, Florida. Her death was unrelated to the Covid virus.

Esther was born on April 14, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York, the fourth of seven children of Louis and Lillian (Zelesky) Best. She was predeceased by her brothers Albert, Bernard, Seymour and her sisters Rosalind, Caroline, and Dolores. Her husband, Milton (Mickey) Freedland, the father of her three sons, Stanley, Donald, and Joel, died in 1975. In addition to her three sons, she is survived by her three wonderful daughters-in-law, Carole, Kathy and Diane, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her sister-in-law Gloria (Finkelstein) Best, and numerous nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews. Esther grew up in Newark, New Jersey and graduated from Weequahic High School in 1945. She worked as a dental hygienist, stay-at-home Mom, and then later as bookkeeper. She retired to Sun City, Florida in 1985 with her second husband Joseph Schachter who died in 1999. She subsequently moved to Pompano Beach, Florida with her partner, David Berg, who died in 2012.

Esther was a loving mother, sister, and an especially devoted wife. When her husband, Mickey, became ill in the late 1960's and required dialysis at home three times a week, she was his sole caregiver while also working full-time and raising her three sons and her little dog Skippy II.

After retiring to Florida, she was constantly on the go playing and teaching Mah-Jongg, cards, dancing, and calligraphy. She loved to sing and play ping pong, many times simultaneously. She especially relished ping pong games with her son Donald. No one was a stranger to Esther. At Esther's request, there will be no funeral or services. Instead, Esther requested that her friends and loved ones continue to play cards or Mah Jongg and whenever they get a good tile or good card to think of her and she will be there.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved