Katz, Esther, 96, died December 2, 2019 at the Hospice by the Sea in Boca Raton, Florida. She was pre-deceased by her husband Kopel after a marriage of 67 years. She is survived by a family that adored and respected her for her quiet strength and devotion to others: sons Sam and Andy, daughter-in-law Fran, grandsons Aaron (Maria), Jonathan (Rebecca), Gabriel (Shana), and great-grandchildren Danielle and Ezra.

Esther was born in Poland and had to flee Warsaw toward Russia in the fall and winter of 1939 after the German invasion at the start of World War II. She and her brother Mark were the only survivors of the war from a large extended family that included their mother and five sisters. She became the hero of her future family for that danger-filled escape and for subsequently leading their flight from the Soviet Union in the mid-1950's. For someone who was not certain to even survive to her 16th birthday, Esther lived a full life surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, 12/5/2019, at Beth David Memorial Gardens, 3201 N 72nd Avenue, Hollywood, Florida at 10:00 AM. The family will be receiving guests following the funeral at the home of Andy and Fran Katz.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 3, 2019
