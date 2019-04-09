|
|
Retired Chaplain Lt. Colonel Eugene B. Richardson passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, April 1, 2019, following years of illness from exposure to Agent Orange during his Vietnam War years. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Joyce Rebecca (Lee) Richardson along with his children Elizabeth Anne Hein, Scott Anthony Richardson, stepdaughter Nanette Marie Batt, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Rubin Memorial Chapel 7340 Boynton Beach Blvd. Boynton Beach, FL 33437, with Rev. Dr. David Massey officiating. Procession and interment will follow at the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth; FL. Contributions in his memory may be made to Highlands County Humane Society 7421 Haywood Taylor Blvd. Sebring, FL 33876 or The Poverello Center, 2056 N. Dixie Hwy. Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 9, 2019