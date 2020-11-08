Eugene Flynn of Dania Beach, 82, passed away on October 24th surrounded by his family. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen Flynn. He was son of Vincent and Helen Flynn, and brother to Vincent (Patricia). He is survived by his six children Brian (Asela) Timothy (Jacqueline), Michael (Lucille), Mary (John), Patricia, and Sean, grandsons Harrison, Garrett (Maleah), Dylan, Austin, Blake, Connor, Giovanni, Liam and great-granddaughter Camilla. He was a supporting uncle to Elizabeth, Kathleen, Gary Robert, Jimmy, Patrick, Edmond, Eileen, Barbara, Bud, and Kate. His kindness extended to close friends that became family including the Bradys, Donohues, and McVeighs. He often told folks he had 13 children and the following were most definitely included in his count: Cindie Pollard, Tom Masters, Daniel McGlynn, Sean Williams, Aimee Foremen, Larry Foreman and Tim Yelvington. His neighbors were also part of his family including Pam, Dale, Carly, Lisa, Erin, and John. His children are forever grateful for his caregiver, Sherely Rivera G.
He graduated from St Francis Prep High School in Brooklyn, New York and Iona College in New Rochelle New York. He relocated with his wife and young family to South Florida in 1965 and worked as a Special Agent for the FBI for over 30 years. After his first retirement he began a second career at the Broward County State Attorney's office. He was very proud of his Irish Catholic American heritage and was a founding member of the Hibernians of Hollywood. For over 25 years he helped organize the City of Hollywood Annual St Patrick's Day Parade. In 2013, he had the honor of being the Grand Marshall of the Parade. Those that knew him well will agree that when he arrived at the pearly gates we are certain he told St Peter "Thanks for Calling."
A celebration of life mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday November 27th at St David's Catholic Church 3900 South University Drive Davie Florida 33328 In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to Hope Outreach Center, Inc http://www.hopeoutreachfl.org/
or your favorite charity
.