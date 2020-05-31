With great sadness the Kohan family announces the passing of our father, Eugene Kohan, on May 27, 2020. He had a life only to be celebrated. Born in Czechoslovakia in 1926, but sent to Hungary during WW2 to escape the Nazi's only to be captured in 1944. He survived the death march only to be sent to the death camp Buchenwald. Thankfully he survived and eventually made it to America through his Aunt Esther who sponsored him. Drafted into the US Army for the Korean War, but sent to Germany where he formed a soccer team and traveled throughout Europe. In 1953 he married our mother Olga and settled in Bridgeport, CT. After working as a leather cutter, he eventually opened his own leather coat factory, Leather Sportswear in Bridgeport, CT. With hard work it became a success. The family eventually moved to Fairfield, CT. Later in life our parents moved to South Florida where he and our mother enjoyed the rest of their retirement. In 1998 our mother passed and eventually our father remarried Doris Scher from Maryland. He was a great family man. Always there for all of the family, any birthday, holiday, Bar or Bat Mitzvah, wedding or graduation, he was there. He was always there to help and give advice to all of us. He never seemed judgmental, but somehow we knew his expectations were high. He is survived by his sons, Dr. Melvin Kohan, Phillip Kohan, Richard Kohan and daughter, Darlene Lebowitz, their spouses, as well as 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. We will miss you Dad, but we will have great lasting memories and will try to keep your legacy going. Private services will be held on Sunday, May 31st at Ahavath Achim Cemetery in Fairfield, CT. Please visit www.greensfuneralhome.com for a link to the virtual service.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 31, 2020.