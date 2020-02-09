|
Eugene 'Chief' Lutke....Departed this life on Jan 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Peggy (Savage) Lutke. Dear Brother of Ronald (Janet) Lutke and Richard (Krayle) Lutke; Dear Uncle of Michael (Brandy) Lutke, Keith (Tracy) Lutke, Kevin (Angie) Lutke; and Dear Great Uncle. Dear friend of Mark Yarnold, Vic and Diana Plucienkowski, and friend to many including Larry and Anna Biernacki, Larry and Elaine Kanafani, and, friends of deep regard to many. He was a fifty+ year resident of Hollywood FL, where he received, on his 80th birthday, a mayoral citation from Mayor Bober recognizing his valued citizenship. On that day he was also honored by the for his service in the U.S. Army Air Corp 1943 - 1945 and was presented with a flag which had flown over Wash. D.C. Chief was a lifeguard on the southern Florida beaches where he met is life-partner Peggy. They were both teachers in the Broward County School System, from which he was a retired teacher and coach at the MacArthur High School. He was an avid bicyclist into his nineties and was a member of the SOUTH BROWARD WHEELERS CYCLE CLUB. They rode throughout the State of Florida, and contributed bicycles and their time thru their charity efforts. Having no children themselves, they 'adopted' the children they taught. During Christmas time, he was 'Chief Elf', and, along with 'Nana Claus', provided laughter, cheer, and kindness to children and seniors throughout Dade and Broward Counties. And with thanks to the SBW Cycle Club and Target, he and numerous volunteers contributed bicycles, helmets, sweets, and toys to local children. He and Larry Kanafani would visit many elementary schools and provide helmet and bicycle safety. Chief and Peggy traveled Europe by rail, traveling, as Chief said, "on a night train and a shoestring". They traveled throughout the U.S. and Alaska, making friends wherever they went. He had numerous friends and acquaintances throughout southern Florida. He was proud of his Indian heritage and enjoyed learning and teaching the culture and history of the American Indians. As a Native American Creek he mentored Seminole children in education and athletics when they integrated into the public school system. Chief was among the last of the Stetson University football players when Stetson disbanded the sport in the early fifties. Upon reinstatement of football, a few years back, he was honored as one of the oldest alumni players. For his active support of Stetson, he has a plaque in the Athletic Building. He was a most colorful individual, and we will all miss his infectious laughter and joke telling abilities.
The viewing for Eugene Lutke will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 @4:30pm at Forest Lawn South Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens located at 2401 Davie Rd. Davie, FL 33314.
The Graveside Service will be held Tuesday February 11th, 2020 @ 1:30 to 2pm. Services will be held at South Florida National Cemetery 6501 State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL 33449.
