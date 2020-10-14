Kaserman, Eugene Malcolm, of Coconut Creek, born in 1933, previously resided in Merrick, Long Island, and Brooklyn, NY, passed away on September 4, 2020, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He leaves behind his beloved children and their spouses, Bruce & Dayna, Wendy & Josh, and Gerri, and his grandchildren Ilyssa, Max, Harris, Nicole, Lena and Corey, his brother Leonard, and his domestic partner Roberta. He was buried in Mount Lebanon Cemetary in Queens, NY, on September 10, 2020, next to his beloved wife Billie.



