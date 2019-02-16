On Monday, February 11, 2019, Eugene (Gene) Himsel Jr., loving husband and stepfather of two, passed away at home at the age of 56.Gene was born on June 19, 1962, in Paul Kimball hospital in Lakewood, N.J. However, he grew up in Paramus, N.J. in Bergen County. He was a 1980 graduate of Paramus High School and he attended Bergen Community College. In the early 1990's Gene moved to South Florida where he began his career in sales management. On January 2, 2005, he married the love of his life, Lily Himsel. Gene had many passions and talents. He was a tournament winning billiards player. He was a member of the Paramus Congressional Church where he participated in the choir and the fellowship. Gene was also a member of the Paramus BPO Elks Lodge. He was a loyal NY Giants and Mets fan. He was known for his unmistakeable voice, quick wit, incredible memory, larger than life personality, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Some of his favorite times were watching his grandkids play, enjoying meals with his family, and testing his luck at the casinos.Left to honor Gene and remember his love is his wife Lily, his stepchildren, Nicole and Jason, his son-in-law and partner in crime, Paul, his two grandkids, Lincoln and Carter, his father, Eugene Sr., his step mother, Patricia, and his brother, Charles of Boquete, Panama. Gene was preceded in death by his mother, Susan.Family and friends celebrated his life at his home on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Published in Sun-Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary