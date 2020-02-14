|
Eva Christina Malmquist Henning Friedel left us for heaven, this past Sunday, February 9th. Born in Stocksund, Sweden (near Stockholm), Eva lived a rich life. As a child and young woman, she was an avid sportswoman, especially as a horseback rider who competed in many events. Coming of age, she moved to Paris France, to model for the House of Dior. Not long afterwards, she left Dior with an aspiring, young Dior-designer by the name of Yves Saint Laurent. As one of his first models, she helped him launch his fashion-house and they enjoyed a life-long friendship.
She married Tage Henning and settled into the outskirts of Paris, where she raised her family. She regularly volunteered at The American Hospital in Paris – where her children were born. After Tage passed, she moved to the United States where she immersed herself into the American community – volunteering at the Boca Raton Hospital Lynn Cancer Institute and Camp Eagle Cove. She also helped to recruit and welcome foreign student-athletes into Lynn University, where to many of the students far from home, she was a "second Mom". Through a love of fine wine, she met and married Bernie Friedel and their first two years were spent on a boat, traveling North America's East Coast. She was active in the Swedish and French communities of SE Florida and counted many fellow European-Americans as friends. However, she never forgot her roots and routinely travelled back to Sweden and France to remain close to her family and friends.
Though she was fortunate enough to meet many high profile people – literally, Kings, Queens, Prime Ministers, Scholars and even Presidents, she never lost her humility. She survived numerous bouts with various cancers over almost twenty years – yet, always had the ability to light-up any room she entered. Her positive zest for life was epitomized by her favorite French expression: Ooh-La-la! Her door, like her heart, was always open to those who she could befriend and if need be, offer assistance.
Eva is survived by her two children in the US: Caroline and Patrick, as well as Michael and Joachim in Sweden and Malin in France. Also, she is survived by three grandchildren in the US and four in Europe.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2020