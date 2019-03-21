Home

Eva Fligelman of Delray Beach passed with peace on March 15. Eva was preceded in death by her husband Jacob. Survived by her daughter Yvonne, her husband Joseph, granddaughter, Danielle, her husband Robert, and great-grandchildren, Robert and Ava. Eva and her family wish to thank her devoted caregivers, Cynthia and Rowna for their loving care and making her last memories one of dignity and grace. Eva was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of meeting her. She was a survivor and a fighter in the truest sense.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 21, 2019
