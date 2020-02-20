|
Eva Lee Boger Nicks, 97 of Pompano Beach, went home to be with Jesus on February 2, 2020 at Hospice. She was born in Winston-Salem, N.C. on April 26, 1922 to the late Guy and Dora Boger. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer G. Nicks, and her two brothers, Irvin Boger and Samuel Boger.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory three children, Linda (Byron) Nicks Cason of Philpot, KY, Elizabeth Ann Nicks of Delray Beach, Sherman Glenn (Cheryl) Nicks of Pompano Beach, and her brother, Lawrence Boger of Winston-Salem, NC. She was blessed with four grandchildren, Phillip Cason (Leigh) of Suffolk, VA, Cathleen Cason Purmort (Matt) of Meridian, MS, Jacob and Jordan Williams of Delray Beach, and one great granddaughter, Bianca Purmort of Meridian, MS. Eva Lee moved to Pompano Beach from North Carolina in July 1955. She had many different jobs, including working at the VA and Post Office.
She loved doing crafts and singing in the church choir. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Pompano Beach for over 64 years. Her testimony was to let Christ live through her.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to American Bible Society, 101 North Independence Mall East FL8, Philadelphia, PA 19106-2155 ([email protected]) or Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607. A memorial service to be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23 at First Baptist Church, Pompano Beach. Visitation to be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 23 at the church.
Burial will be at Bay Pines Cemetery, St. Petersburg, Fl. on Monday, February 24.
