Evaristo Joseph Cobo, 96 of Fort Lauderdale, Florida was a loved and respected Physician, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Cobo was born in Cardenas, Cuba and moved to the United States in 1961. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carolina, son, Joseph M. Cobo, Sr. (Sylvia), grandchildren, Sylvia Reichert (Joe) and Joseph M. Cobo, Jr. (Melissa), Great grandchild, Lily Reichert, of Fort Lauderdale, and brother, Frank Cobo (Blanca) of Miami. A private service will be held July 17, 2020 at St. Raymond's Catholic Church in Miami, Florida with burial following at Woodlawn North Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 17, 2020.