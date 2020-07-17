It is with a heavy heart and tears that we say goodbye to my Uncle "Tio Manolo". I have the fondest memories of you, Tia Cucha (Carolina) and my family. What always stands out in my mind is how Abuela Tati (Dolores) would light up whenever she heard your voice on the phone or you came over for a short visit. I know you will be looking down on us along with Abuela Tati. You will be truly missed. We love you. Ana Maria, Blanca y Frank Cobo

Ana Maria Cobo

Family