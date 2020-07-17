1/1
Evaristo Joseph Cobo
Evaristo Joseph Cobo, 96 of Fort Lauderdale, Florida was a loved and respected Physician, Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Cobo was born in Cardenas, Cuba and moved to the United States in 1961. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Carolina, son, Joseph M. Cobo, Sr. (Sylvia), grandchildren, Sylvia Reichert (Joe) and Joseph M. Cobo, Jr. (Melissa), Great grandchild, Lily Reichert, of Fort Lauderdale, and brother, Frank Cobo (Blanca) of Miami. A private service will be held July 17, 2020 at St. Raymond's Catholic Church in Miami, Florida with burial following at Woodlawn North Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to Covid-19.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
July 15, 2020
It is with a heavy heart and tears that we say goodbye to my Uncle "Tio Manolo". I have the fondest memories of you, Tia Cucha (Carolina) and my family. What always stands out in my mind is how Abuela Tati (Dolores) would light up whenever she heard your voice on the phone or you came over for a short visit. I know you will be looking down on us along with Abuela Tati. You will be truly missed. We love you. Ana Maria, Blanca y Frank Cobo
Ana Maria Cobo
Family
July 15, 2020
With a heavy heart and tears we say goodbye to my loving Uncle "Tio Manolo". I have the fondest memories with you, Tia Cucha (Carolina) and my parents. I know you will be watching over us along with Abuela Tati (Dolores). You were the apple of her eye and she only had eyes for you. Abuela Tati's whole face would light up the minute she heard your voice on the phone or you came by for a short visit. We love you and will miss you. Ana Maria, Blanca y Frank Cobo
Ana Cobo
Family
