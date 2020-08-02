Evelyn Africk ("Evelyn"), 88 years old and a resident of the Sinai Residences, Boca Raton, Florida, passed away on July 15, 2020. Throughout her amazing life, Evelyn was a devoted and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Evelyn was married to her beloved deceased husband, Jack, for almost 70 years, raising three children, Lance (Lisa), Steven (Nanci), and Pam (Shari), all of whom survived her. Evelyn is also survived by eleven grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Her parents, William and Dora, as well as her brother, Stanley, predeceased her.



Evelyn loved the arts, and she was an avid painter and sculptor. Seeing a ballet or a theater production were two of her favorite things. She and Jack loved traveling worldwide, living in different countries and states along the way. Growing up under modest circumstances in the Bronx, Evelyn could never have envisioned the life she was destined to lead. She was the daughter of a printer and a milliner who immigrated to the United States. Wherever Evelyn moved, she collected friends and became enmeshed in community charities and causes such as Jewish Federation, Boca Regional Medical Center, and Hadassah.



Jack and Evelyn founded the Africk Family Foundation in order to share the fruits and successes of their labors with those less fortunate persons. Evelyn was the first one to write a check in support of a good cause. She understood that she had been blessed and that her true wealth was the good that she could do for others.



If one asked Evelyn to name her greatest accomplishment, she would most certainly respond with the word "family." She was strong and independent, as well as fiercely proud and protective of her family. She was the glue that kept it all together while Jack traveled the world in connection with his business. Her children will always remember her infectious laugh and her tears of joy.



Her children and close friends will always cherish the loving memories they had with her and the sparkle in her eye. She will be sorely missed by so many.



