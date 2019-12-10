Home

Evelyn Anne Chance


1934 - 2019
Evelyn Anne Chance Obituary
Evelyn Anne Chance (Haft)., 85 of Miami FL, passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Anne was born on March 13, 1934, in Gainesville, GA, to Albert and Evelyn Haft. She was the elder sister of Frances (Sissie) Bullard and Dorothy (Dottie) Geldean. She was blessed with two children from a previous marriage, Donald and Debra. Anne was preceded in death by her parents and daughter Debra who preceded her in death by 28 years to the month and day. She is survived by her sisters, son Donald, daughter in law Charlotta (Penny), grandchildren Catherine and Elizabeth, six great-grandchildren, son in law Lynn, nephews William (Bill) and Allan, and nieces Marie and Teresa. Anne was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod. Anne loved the outdoors and spent many hours fishing, boating, exploring parks, and traveling with family and close friends. She could find great interest and wonder in the simplest of things such as the shape of a rock, leaf, or shell. She loved her family and friends. She will truly be missed!

In lieu of flowers, Send Donations to the following

https://thewomensalzheimersmovement.org/

There will be a celebration of life gathering for Anne in Early January.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Dec. 10, 2019
