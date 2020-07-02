Evelyn Chirnside was born in Livingston, Scotland to George and Alice Chirnside. At a young age, she had a passion for ice skating and was a self-taught star. She was invited to join the Holiday on Ice team, which became like family to her. She traveled the world and performed for presidents, dignitaries, and countless fans. Her favorite place in the world was the South of France, where she spent a great deal of time enjoying the coast and amazing meals. Evelyn chose Fort Lauderdale as her home and enjoyed her career in real estate. Evelyn cared exceptionally well for her mother Alice-the two of them could often be found enjoying dinner out on the town in South Florida. Evelyn's mother and father preceded her in death. Evelyn was very close to her sister, Dorothea Chirnside, and her brother, Bryden Chirnside. Dorothea and Evelyn loved their shopping adventures, which often took them to Bal Harbor and to the streets of Edinburgh, their much-loved hometown. Evelyn spent a great deal of time visiting with Bryden in Lakeland, where her beloved nieces, Ashley, Emma and Katie lived, and loved spending time with their children. Evelyn is survived in death by her siblings: Dorothea Chirnside; Bryden and his wife Kathryn Chirnside, their children, Ashley Ely, Katie Zavolas, and Emma DeLoach; her nephew, David and wife Laura Bishop; great-nieces and nephews: Chloe, Zach, and Miles Ely, Savi DeLoach, Emily and Jeremy Bishop; as well as family in Scotland and Canada.



