Evelyn F. Zink (91) died peacefully, after a long illness, on 9 February 2020, in her home of sixty years in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
Born Evelyn Liane Fischer in Liepzig, Germany, on 25 May 1928, she was the daughter of Helene E. Fischer (Waechter) and Hans L. Fischerkoesen.
After WWII, Evelyn left Germany and attended high school in Washington, DC, followed by the University of Melbourne in Australia. She met her first husband, Robert J. Kadala, while in high school, married him in 1952, and with whom she had two daughters; they divorced in 1961. Evelyn and her daughters then moved to Ft. Lauderdale, where she met her future husband, Thomas M. Zink; their loving devotion lasting 50 years until Tom's death.
Evelyn was predeceased by her devoted grandmother, Henriette "Oma" Waechter (1952), her father (1973), her mother (1984), and her beloved "Tommy" in 2012.
Evelyn is survived by:
Her sister, Christine McMillan of Ft. Lauderdale, and her brother Dr. Hans Fischerkoesen of Unkel, Germany.
Daughters: Maria-Elena (Bunny) Kadala of Marlborough, MA; Veronica (Unica) Kadala and her husband, James Joiner, of Newberry, FL.
Grandchildren: Maria-Elena's son, Michael Forgione and his wife Marian; Veronica's children, Ryan and Christa Rummel.
Great-grandchildren: Charlie Rummel; Mia Forgione and Logan Forgione.
Niece Stephanie McMillan and nephew Nick McMillan.
Her sister-in-law, Margaret Kadala.
Her devoted dachshunds, Susi and Pip.
In addition, she maintained enduring relationships with members of the extended Waechter and Fischerkoesen families in Germany, as well as members of the extended Kadala families scattered throughout the US.
Evelyn was an avid gardener and long-time member of Moringa Garden Circle, also an active volunteer of Stranahan House Museum, participating in both for decades, until age 90.
In lieu of flowers, Evelyn would *love* for you to plant something in your own garden! If you prefer to make a charitable donation, she was a long-time patron of PBS, Salvation Army, Wekiva Youth Camp, St. Jude's Children's Hospital, and Shriners' Hospital for Children.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Feb. 14, 2020