On Friday, October 25, 2019, EVELYN ROGERS (1929-2019) Boca Raton, FL. Beloved wife of Morris Rogers. Seventy-one beautiful years of marriage. Loving mother of Steven (Rengin) Rogers, Annette Pitnick, and Patti (Allen) Krieger. Loving grandmother of Seth (Luciana), Erica Pitnick, Jenny Krieger, and Jake Rogers. Dear great-grandmother of Isabella Pitnick. Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019, 12:15 pm at Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, Boynton Beach, FL.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 27, 2019