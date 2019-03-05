EVELYN SCHNECK (nee Levinsky) June 14, 1932 – March 3, 2019Evelyn was born in Greenpoint, Brooklyn and graduated from Franklin K. Lane High School. She was an ardent Zionist who was instrumental in the formation of the first Young Judea chapter in her neighborhood. She spent her summers training to make Aliyah at the Zionist Organization of America farm in Poughkeepsie, NY. She participated in packing "farm equipment" on the Brooklyn docks that was shipped to the Land of Israel in 1948. Evelyn married her childhood sweetheart, Burton Schneck in 1952, and once wed they emigrated from Brooklyn to Long Island and ultimately to Livingston, New Jersey. Over the next fifty years, she raised her three sons, saw her grandchildren born and grown to adulthood and became a canasta legend throughout the state. Evelyn became active in the Women's Division of the UJA and made numerous missions to Europe and Israel. She was a founder of Ramat Eliyahu in Rishon LeZion, Israel, an absorption center for emigres from the former Soviet Union, Ethiopia, Cherkassy and Argentina. She also visited wounded Israeli soldiers following the Yom Kippur War in 1974. Evelyn was a lifetime member of Temple Beth Shalom in Livingston, as well as a Life Member of Hadassah where she dedicated herself to the preservation of her heritage. After fifty years in New Jersey, she retired with Burt to their southern residence in Hallandale Beach, FL. which she liked to call, "The Promised Land."Evelyn's indomitable spirit and courage served her well during her long illness. She was lovingly cared for by a supportive and caring team that reached beyond her immediate family, for which the entire Schneck family is incredibly grateful.Evelyn is survived by her husband of sixty-seven years Burt, her son Stewart and wife Jill, son Michael and wife Michele and son Eric. Her grandchildren, Avi Schneck, Max Schneck and his fiancée Molly Perron, Arielle Schneck and her husband Matthew Lonnquest, Benjamin Schneck, and Jamie Schneck. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Bernheim-Apter-Kretizman Suburban Funeral Chapel 68 Old Short Hills Road Livingston, NJ 07039. Interment will follow at Beth -El Cemetery, Paramus, NJ.Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Shalom 193 East Mt Pleasant Ave Livingston, NJ 07039 Published in Sun-Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary