Fay Leah Staub died on June 27 at 91 years old in Coconut Creek, Fla. at home. She was born on October 2, 1928 in Bronx, N.Y., one of seven children. She worked in many professions, including as a dispatcher, a paralegal, a bookkeeper, a clothing store manager and a volunteer for her local police department. To her family and friends, she was known as an avid bowler, dancer, reader and cook. She also loved to crochet, to play scrabble and bingo and to participate in her local Jewish community. Fay is survived by her three children, Nina Leven, Ken Staub and Robert Staub; three siblings, Helene Tullo, Pauline Yokley and Moe Cohen; five grandchildren, Jennifer Labin, David Staub, Caroline Staub, Joshua Leven and Rachel Katz; and two great-grandchildren, Zoë and Aria Labin. Due to current conditions, her funeral has been postponed until a later date.



