1/
Fay Leah Staub
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fay Leah Staub died on June 27 at 91 years old in Coconut Creek, Fla. at home. She was born on October 2, 1928 in Bronx, N.Y., one of seven children. She worked in many professions, including as a dispatcher, a paralegal, a bookkeeper, a clothing store manager and a volunteer for her local police department. To her family and friends, she was known as an avid bowler, dancer, reader and cook. She also loved to crochet, to play scrabble and bingo and to participate in her local Jewish community. Fay is survived by her three children, Nina Leven, Ken Staub and Robert Staub; three siblings, Helene Tullo, Pauline Yokley and Moe Cohen; five grandchildren, Jennifer Labin, David Staub, Caroline Staub, Joshua Leven and Rachel Katz; and two great-grandchildren, Zoë and Aria Labin. Due to current conditions, her funeral has been postponed until a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved