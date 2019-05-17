|
FELIX GERVASIO RIVERO, Jr., 85, of Delray Beach, FL died May 11, 2019. Felix (aka Nick) passed away at Heartland Health Center after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. He is survived by his wife, Rose Mary, and five children: Lynda Larsen of Petaluma, CA; Vivian Seddon of Salem, NJ; Ted Anderer of South Palm Beach, FL; Tina Nowicki of Key West, FL; and Felix Rivero III of Lake Mary, FL. He is also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A celebration of life will be held Sunday, May 19 at 11 AM at the Riverside Stanetsky Funeral Home, 7205 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL. He will be sadly missed but will live forever in the hearts of all that knew him.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 17, 2019