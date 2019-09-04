|
|
Ferne Olitzky Sherman, of Pompano Beach, (formerly of Pittsburg, PA). passed away on her 76th birthday, Aug. 17, 2019 after a long illness and complications of lung disease. Ferne is predeceased by her parents, Harry and Goldye Olitzky. She is survived by her sister, Gail Johnson (Robert), nieces, Beth McKinney (Jon) all from Lynchburg, VA, and Teresa Asper (Dennis) from Great Bend, KS. and great-nephew, Jameson. Ferne leaves her dearest friends of 48 years, Anita and Jerry Sabel of Lake Worth, FL. (who will miss her dearly), and friends Joyce and Dave Benson (Lynchburg, VA /Margate, FL).
Interment was on Friday, Aug. 23, in a private ceremony at Star of David Memorial Chapel. Those who wish to make a memorial gift in Ferne's name, can do so by contacting the at
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019