"If this is just the beginning, my life's gonna be beautiful" -Dean Martin







Born in New York, NY over 90 years ago, Filippo Barone was the epitome of the American Dream. The oldest son of 6 children, born from Italian immigrants who came to this great country through Ellis Island, Phil began his journey to becoming one of the original GOATs ( Greatest of all time).







Phil met his future bride of 68 years, Cookie, while he was delivering ice for his Father's company. Cookie couldn't resist Phil, and they married soon after he returned from fighting in the Korean War. Phil and Cookie have a love story that will stand the test of time. Phil never let a day go by without telling "his beautiful bride" how much he loved her, even if it was to coax her on one of their 75 cruises they took around the world! They had two beautiful girls, Debbee and Denise in Tarrytown, NY before they moved to Florida.







After relocating to Fort Lauderdale, Phil showcased his incomparable work ethic and Italian charm, and became the top salesman for King Oldsmobile, eventually landing in the Guinness Book of Records for most cars sold in one month.







It was hard for Phil to go anywhere and not bump into someone he sold a car to. The secret to his success was that Phil knew how to make everyone he met feel valued, important, loved, and respected. The only thing he loved more than making a good deal, was a good dish of pasta, an ice cold beer, and his family.







Phil was the ultimate family man who never missed a birthday, recital, game, or a chance for an old fashioned Italian visit. He was proud to be a father to his two loving daughters. Phil always felt his greatest achievement was his family. Although Phil never had boys, he always considered his sons-in-law, Bradd and Jim, his sons. They quickly learned from Phil that being Italian was a way of life, that they need to adapt to, and they did. His words of wisdom were, "family is everything, and your plate of food wasn't yours, it was fair game for anyone in arms length."







Phil Barone had many titles, record setting car salesman, loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, but a favorite was "Poppy." Grandfather to Debbie and Bradd's daughters, Kristen and Brooke, and recently a Great-Grandfather to Kristen's and Rob's son, Bradd. As his grandchildren, you never felt more loved than when you were with him. Whether he was sneaking them cash from his "mad money" stash, recording videos and taking pictures of them, playing rounds and rounds of cards and beating them with no mercy, or explaining to them a good dish of pasta could cure anything, he never let a minute go by without letting them know how much he loved them, and that they were half Italian, the good half. Even in the end he concluded every conversation with, "Who loves ya, baby?"







When God created Phil, he certainly broke the mold. If you knew him, you loved him, and if you heard his name, you'll never forget it because legends never die. To honor Phil, live by his example and cherish your loved ones each day, treat others with equality and kindness, and make your love known.







Phil is survived by his wife Dolores "Cookie", daughters, Deborah Barker (Bradd), Denise Bryan (James), grandchildren Kristen Mackey (Robert), Brooke Miller (Andrew), Jamie and Julie Bryan, and Great Grandchildren Bradd Mackey and Mikey Bryan.







In lieu of flowers, send donations to



Trustbridge Health Hospice



5300 East Avenue



West Palm Beach, FL 33407



