Most children grow up looking at their heroes in comic books. They wear capes and their pictures are plastered all over some make believe town. I grew up with my hero, who was a little older than those in the comics. He wore a red hat, white sneakers and blue jeans. He taught me how to tie my shoes and always tried to remind me that 2+2=4 and 4+4=8 and so on. He always came to the rescue when my Barbies lost their heads and would play any game I wanted. He may not have worn a cape but he wore Army pins and gave me goodnight kisses. His pictures may not have been displayed on the highest of towers but his smile sure did brighten up every photo and radiate off the walls.

Growing up I thought how unfortunate I was for living with my grandparents and only seeing my parents on the weekends, or when they werent working. Now I know that I was blessed because I got to spend more time with my grandparents than most people my age. I got an extra set of parents and I wouldnt trade a single moment with them, for the world. I am so grateful that Ive had such a wonderful man in my life to look up to and make proud.

I love you more than youll ever know. Thank you for making all my small accomplishments in life feel big. Thank you for all the laughs and the little moments I never knew would mean so much to me. Thank you for allowing me to put on a whole dance show in the living room, while blocking the tv and playing my music a little too loud. Thank you for being a part of my life. I am so grateful that I was blessed with almost 23 years with you. You were right there when I graduated highschool and I am so grateful you were still there when I graduated college. My whole life Ive been told how I was your birthday gift. With our birthdays being only two days apart, I was always so proud we got to celebrate together. This year is going to be hard because you may have never known, but you were my gift too.

Thank you for being you. You were a true American and a true man. Thank you for serving this great nation for 22 and years. I will forever hear Stand up straight! Tuck that thumb in! and imagine us saluting one another. Papa, I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. Forever my hero. I love you endlessly.

Darlene Stevens

Grandchild