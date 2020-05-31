Floyd Melvin Stevens
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Floyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Major Floyd Melvin Stevens was born May 28th, 1929 in Scott County, IL. He joined the United States Army Air Corps when he was 17 years old. While serving in the military, he received the National Defense Service Metal; Bronze Star; Expert Infantry, Rifle, Machine Gun and Mortar; Parachutist's Jump Wings; Ranger Tab and WWII Victory Metal. Honorable Divisions included the 82nd Airborne and the 2nd Armored Division (Hell on Wheels). With 22½ years in the military, he was a ranger, paratrooper, and special forces green beret. He was a Veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Gertrude, and siblings Irene, Harold, Mary, Edward, Betty, Grace, Dorothy and Gary. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Joyce Stevens of 64 years, son Christopher Patrick Stevens, daughter Kimberly Joyce English, grandchildren: Morgan Elizabeth English, Nathaniel Karter English, Darlene Elizabeth Stevens and many nieces and nephews. He will be lovingly missed by all of them. For service details and to read more please visit tmralph.com Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
04:00 PM
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral service
04:30 PM
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
May 28, 2020
Jenyne Sneed
Family
May 28, 2020
Always enjoyed the visits Uncle Floyd would make to my home as a kid, many memories of when he, Uncle Gary and Grandma would come to visit. Thank you for your service and sacrifice sir, God Speed to you and much love to your family. While we are not always in touch as we should be love and memories are never forgotten.
Lee Stevens
Family
May 27, 2020
I was always in awe of my Uncle Floyd and my mom Betty (his sister) spoke nonstop of him. Larry and I so enjoyed seeing him and aunt Lorraine the past few years. His obituary gave me more insight of his accomplishments and we will miss him greatly. Much love and sympathy to all of his family. We hope to join you (streaming) for services
Debra Frericks
Family
May 27, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.Rip to a wonderful husband,father and grandfather.Thank you for your service,you will be greatly missed.
Susie Hopper
Friend
May 27, 2020
Darlene Stevens
Grandchild
May 27, 2020
Darlene Stevens
Grandchild
May 27, 2020
Most children grow up looking at their heroes in comic books. They wear capes and their pictures are plastered all over some make believe town. I grew up with my hero, who was a little older than those in the comics. He wore a red hat, white sneakers and blue jeans. He taught me how to tie my shoes and always tried to remind me that 2+2=4 and 4+4=8 and so on. He always came to the rescue when my Barbies lost their heads and would play any game I wanted. He may not have worn a cape but he wore Army pins and gave me goodnight kisses. His pictures may not have been displayed on the highest of towers but his smile sure did brighten up every photo and radiate off the walls.
Growing up I thought how unfortunate I was for living with my grandparents and only seeing my parents on the weekends, or when they werent working. Now I know that I was blessed because I got to spend more time with my grandparents than most people my age. I got an extra set of parents and I wouldnt trade a single moment with them, for the world. I am so grateful that Ive had such a wonderful man in my life to look up to and make proud.
I love you more than youll ever know. Thank you for making all my small accomplishments in life feel big. Thank you for all the laughs and the little moments I never knew would mean so much to me. Thank you for allowing me to put on a whole dance show in the living room, while blocking the tv and playing my music a little too loud. Thank you for being a part of my life. I am so grateful that I was blessed with almost 23 years with you. You were right there when I graduated highschool and I am so grateful you were still there when I graduated college. My whole life Ive been told how I was your birthday gift. With our birthdays being only two days apart, I was always so proud we got to celebrate together. This year is going to be hard because you may have never known, but you were my gift too.
Thank you for being you. You were a true American and a true man. Thank you for serving this great nation for 22 and years. I will forever hear Stand up straight! Tuck that thumb in! and imagine us saluting one another. Papa, I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. Forever my hero. I love you endlessly.
Darlene Stevens
Grandchild
May 27, 2020
We will so miss Uncle Floyd. He was the best!
Cheryl Johnson
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved