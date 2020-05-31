Major Floyd Melvin Stevens was born May 28th, 1929 in Scott County, IL. He joined the United States Army Air Corps when he was 17 years old. While serving in the military, he received the National Defense Service Metal; Bronze Star; Expert Infantry, Rifle, Machine Gun and Mortar; Parachutist's Jump Wings; Ranger Tab and WWII Victory Metal. Honorable Divisions included the 82nd Airborne and the 2nd Armored Division (Hell on Wheels). With 22½ years in the military, he was a ranger, paratrooper, and special forces green beret. He was a Veteran of WWII, Korea, and Vietnam War. He was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Gertrude, and siblings Irene, Harold, Mary, Edward, Betty, Grace, Dorothy and Gary. He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Joyce Stevens of 64 years, son Christopher Patrick Stevens, daughter Kimberly Joyce English, grandchildren: Morgan Elizabeth English, Nathaniel Karter English, Darlene Elizabeth Stevens and many nieces and nephews. He will be lovingly missed by all of them. For service details and to read more please visit tmralph.com Arrangements by T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home
Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 31, 2020.