We lost our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Floyd Thomas Bailey, when he passed away at home surrounded by all of his family on April 27, 2019. Floyd was born March 19, 1935 in Boydton, Virginia. He was the loving husband of Marilyn, devoted father of Debra Hart, Patricia Bailey, Sandra Bailey, Timothy Bates, Steven Bates (Tamara), Floyd Michael Bailey, and Cynthia Brocato. He was the adoring grandfather of Angela Solomon, Christina Baldwin (Debbie), Joseph Aycock, David Brian Hart, Joshua Noland, Ashley Richey (Christopher), Scott Bates (Hannah), Kara Hamilton, Chelsea Bates, Samantha Bates, Connor Bates, Caleb Hamilton, Zachary Bailey, Brianna Bates, Corey Bates, Christopher Bates, Emilee Bates, Kailer La Gala, Cayden Brocato, Kimberlee Bates, and Cailani Brocato. He was the proud great-grandfather to 13 great-grandchildren. Floyd was also the brother to Doyle Bailey, Gerald Bailey (Myrtle), Donald Bailey (Dena), Steven Bailey (Christine), and Joan Hawkins (Richard) along with numerous nieces and nephews. Floyd was predeceased by his mother Fannie Lee Allgood Bailey, father F. T. Bailey, wife, Hazel Bailey, daughter, Barbara Suzanne Bailey, grandson, Daniel Christopher Bates, brother, Frank Bailey, and sisters, Ruby Henderson, Toni Layton, and Betty Mercer.Floyd was a loyal 32 Year Winn Dixie employee starting his career in South Carolina as a meat cutter, working his way up through the Winn Dixie Markets in Jacksonville, Orlando, and Louisville and retiring as meat merchandiser in the Miami Division in 1995. Floyd and Marilyn moved to Amelia Island after his retirement, and his favorite pastimes were golfing, gardening and spending time with his family. In 2003 they moved to Palm City, Florida which they believed would be central for their children and grandchildren, where they had many family gatherings. In 2009 they relocated again back to South Florida to help with the newest batch of grandchildren. Floyd loved to garden, and he was famous for the landscaping in all of his homes. He was the best grillmaster, creating the most delicious steaks and ribs for all to enjoy. He will be so lovingly missed by all of his family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 2:30 PM at the Genesis Venue, White Room, 1435 Pompano Parkway, Pompano Beach, Florida. There will also be a Celebration of Life and Burial in Jacksonville, Florida in late June 2019.In lieu of flowers, you may make a donation in his name with the or the . Published in Sun-Sentinel from May 1 to May 2, 2019