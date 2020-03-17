Home

Fran Browning

Frances "Fran" Browning, loving and beloved wife of Ricou; loving step mother of Ricou Browning Jr (Wendy), Renee (Ted) Lefeuvre, Kelly (Joyce) Browning, and Kim Browning; cherished grandmother of Jeannette, Jennifer, Jordan, Justin, Ryan, Austin, Andrew, Alexis, and William; beloved great grandmother of Tripp, Elle, Nolan, Grant, Gabby, Bennett, Ivy, Faith, Bella, and Eva. Her kindness, courage and devotion to her family will be remembered always. She will be missed deeply by her family, many friends and neighbors. A private Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, March 10th. Contributions may be made to the via the Fran Browning Tribute page at www.act.alz.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Mar. 17, 2020
