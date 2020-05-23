Frances Cavari, 93, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2020 in Hollywood, FL. Born July 3, 1926 in Boston, MA, she was then raised in Manhattan, NY where she attended Hunter College. She met her husband Paul, and moved to Florida in October of 1955. Frances raised her family and loved life in North Miami Beach. She went back to school to get her master's degree at Barry University in Miami where she graduated Magna Cum Laude and continued to teach for 25 years. While her children were in school she was very active in the P.T.A while also volunteering at various charitable functions including the Cerebral Palsy Foundation.



Frances and her husband Paul moved to Pembroke Pines in 1979. Once retired, she became active in the Retired Educators Club along with the Florida and New Jersey Social Clubs at Century Village where they lived.



Frances is preceded in death by her husband Paul Demetrio Cavari. She is survived by the loves of her life, her children; Paul Cavari Jr. (Sharon), Lawrence Cavari (Esther) and Patty, and most of all, her granddaughters Dr. Marissa Rutt and Jacqueline. Funeral services will be intimate and brief on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Fred Hunters Funeral Home in Hollywood, FL



