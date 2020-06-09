Frances Chastain Bryant of Pembroke Pines passed away peacefully June 6th, 2020 at the age of 78.



Frances was a proud 4th generation Floridian, born January 17th, 1942 in Miami to Floyd and Christine Chastain. She spent her life in Florida and often bragged that she had never seen snow.



She met her soulmate Dick on a blind date, and they married in 1972. She dedicated her life to caring for her family. Frances was the longtime office manager at New Horizon United Methodist Church in Southwest Ranches. She loved to read, do puzzles, her church family, and to laugh with friends. Her grandchildren kept her busy in retirement.



Frances is survived by her daughters Christine Begley (Michael) of Lake Worth and Robin Ray of Windsor, North Carolina. Grandchildren Joey Ray (Marie), Luke Begley, and Jake Begley. Great grandchildren McKenzie Ray, Bryson Ray, and Paisley Ray. Sister Barbara Passino (Edward). Many nieces, nephews and friends that she loved dearly.



Frances was preceded in death by her husband Richard Bryant, brother William Chastain, and sister Betty Bragg.



Due to the current pandemic restrictions, there will be no service. Her ashes will be buried with Dick's at a later time. Donations in Frances' memory can be made to New Horizon United Methodist Church's Building Fund.



Frances is laughing and dancing in heaven with Dick now.



