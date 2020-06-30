Frances Polly, 85, passed away June 26, 2020. Married for 64 years to Charles Polly, she is survived by daughters Susan Orton and Kathleen Polly, son Kevin Polly, and grandchildren Josh Orton, Seth Orton and Aurelia Polly. Fran resided in Boca Raton, FL, was a long time resident of Littleton, Colorado, and a graduate of Metropolitan State University of Denver, Colorado. She touched all who knew her and will be missed deeply.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jun. 30, 2020.