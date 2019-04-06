Home

T.M. Ralph Funeral Homes - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
Frances Ritchie
Frances Marie Ritchie was born on August 30, 1944 in Mobile, Alabama to parents Harvard and Mary Tindell. The second of seven children, Frances grew up in a large and extended family. Her grandfather, Giacamo Bertolino, an Italian immigrant, couldn't pronounce her name, so he gave her the nickname "Tuddie." The family adopted it wholeheartedly, and Frances carried it throughout her life. In 1973, Frances married Robert T. Ritchie. Robert served in the U.S. Coast Guard, and together they raised a family of their own. They lived in Mobile, Puerto Rico, New Orleans, and settled in South Florida. When her children were grown, Frances donated her time and efforts to various school programs around Fort Lauderdale. Her children and grandchildren were the joy in her life. She worked and gave of herself tirelessly towards her family. She was a mother to three: Bob, Robin and Elizabeth; a grandmother to five: Jessica, Brandi, Amber, Tanner and Tabitha; great-grandmother to two: Olivia and Abigail; and when called upon, she served her many nieces, nephews and cousins as a guardian and guide. She had an especially close relationship with her nephew, Brad Tindell. Her best friend was Diane Pombier. They will miss her light, her kindness, her mirth, and her incomparable ability to make them feel absolutely loved. Frances passed away on April 3, 2019 at the age of 74, surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her husband, Robert, sisters Linda and Pat, brother Butch, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and all those yet to come. A visitation will be held on Sunday, April 7, from 3:00pm-5:00pm at T. M. Ralph Funeral Home, 7001 NW 4th St, Plantation, FL 33317. Prayer Service will conclude the afternoon.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Apr. 6, 2019
