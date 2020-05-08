Frances Z. Paglino
Frances Z. Paglino (Zwolinski), age 91, died peacefully and surrounded by family, at home in Pembroke Pines on May 5, 2020. Fran was born March 11th, 1929 in Naugatuck, CT to Polish immigrants, Alexander & Mary (Ambrozewicz) Zwolinski.

She graduated from Naugatuck High School and began working for Waterbury Savings Bank as an executive secretary, followed by Delta Airlines as an airline stewardess. While based In Miami she met her husband, Joseph. They married in 1959 and lived in Miami and Pembroke Pines, FL.

Fran & Joe had 4 children, all one year apart, which kept her busy managing the household and family extra-curricular activities. She was the textbook Good Housekeeping mother. She was well organized, made her children's clothes, involved them in arts & crafts, had gatherings and parties on every occasion, and enjoyed family outings to the beach and attractions throughout Florida.

In the 80's she became an avid Miami Dolphins fan. She never missed a game for 4 seasons, and attended Super Bowls XVII & XIX in California.

Fran was a dedicated member of St Maximillian Kolbe Catholic Church in Pembroke Pines.

Fran was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She will be dearly missed by her loved ones.

She is survived by her devoted husband of 60 years, Joseph P. Paglino, children Perry Paglino and David Paglino of Pembroke Pines, Doria Paglino of West Palm Beach, Susan Paglino of Boca Raton, her sister Connie Welch of San Ramon, CA, and many extended family members.

For full obituary visit forestlawnsouth.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Funeral Home
2401 Southwest 64th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33317
9547929360
