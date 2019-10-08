Home

Star of David Memorial Gardens Cemetery and Funeral Chapel
7701 Bailey Road
Pompano Beach, FL 33068
(954) 722-9000
Frances Zalesky

Frances Zalesky Obituary
FRANCES ZALESKY, of Weston, Florida, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2019. Frances was born in Washington D.C., October 30,1940 but grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, where she graduated from Towson State Teachers College. After marrying her childhood sweetheart, Allan, she moved to South Florida in 1973, and quickly became an integral part of her community. She remained happily married to her husband for 58 years. She touched so many lives with her genuine interest in, and caring for, all those around her. She was adored by her daughters Susan (Michael) Bakalar, Barbara Zalesky-King, & Michele (Greg) Weisman and her six grandchildren: Alexandra, Austin, Brandon & Colton, Cooper & Luca. Services will be held at 11:45 a.m. October 8th, 2019 at Star of David Memorial Gardens, 7701 Bailey Road, North Lauderdale, FL 33068. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the ALS Recovery Fund, www.alsrecovery.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019
