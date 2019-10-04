|
Age 90 of Boca Raton, FL. October 1, 2019. Beloved daughter of Ralph & Mabellina Valletti; husband Joseph Valletti Sr.; mother to Michael and Joseph Valletti; grandmother to Laura and Melissa Valletti, Hiromi and Ayano Gotoh, Rebecca and Elizabeth Ryles, Gene and Cynthia Ciancanelli, Ralph, Louis, and Michael Vincequerra, Christopher and Pamela Dukas, Fred Moresco. brother to Frank Vincequerra, sister to Carmella Moresco, Annette Ciancanelli, and Eugenia Dukas, Aunt to Peter and Ralph Valletti, Sister-in-law to Molly and Shanny Valletti, Mother-in-law of Dawn Ryles, Cynthia Sayles, and Liz Merckel.
Francesca will be remembered as a warrior. Her walk with God was is what defined her with family firmly in tow. Losing a husband in his early 40's, and the resiliency to forge ahead by moving to FL, raise two sons, and work at a company where she won multiple awards, is a work-ethic to be honored.
To her many friends in Florida and New York, she'll be waiting in heaven for you with her homemade pizzas, and so many stories to tell. Her family thanks God for all the blessings, mercies, and gifts he has bestowed upon her. Hers was indeed, a life well lived, one to be admired, and one to be imitated.
Please contact Mike Valletti, 727-265-7521 for funeral arrangements.
Brooks-DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc, Directors 845-561-8300
Published in Sun-Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2019