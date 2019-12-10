Home

Francine C. Firestein died December 3, 2019 at the age of 79, 10 days shy of her 80th birthday. A Hofstra University graduate, Francine was a record-breaking Realtor in both New York state and Florida. With a warm and generous heart, Francine made friends wherever she went, and was loved by many. She is survived by her husband, Franklin Firestein; her children, Sharon Weinberg; Andrew Weinberg, his wife Leah and their son Cameron; Chelsea Scott; Preston Firestein; her brother and sister-in-law Robert and Denise Silverberg; her niece and nephew Abbe Lynn and Marc Frank (Lauren); and great nieces and nephews. Immediate family sitting Shiva at Sharon's home in Hypoluxo. Memorial service will be announced. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society at www.hsus.org.
Published in Sun-Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 15, 2019
